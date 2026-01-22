LTFRB probes fatal Isabela road crash, orders fast insurance payout

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered an investigation and the quick release of insurance payout to the victims of a fatal road crash between a truck and a passenger jeepney in Luna, Isabela on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the LTFRB’s actions are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s instructions to maximize the assistance to road crash victims.

Three people were reported killed, and more were injured in the accident.

“We know that life cannot be replaced and no amount of assistance can take away the pain of losing a family member, but all we can do right now is to ensure that the rights of the victims for insurance payment are protected and expedited,” Mendoza said.

LTFRB personnel were deployed to investigate the collision and obtain a copy of the police report.

LTFRB 2 (Cagayan Valley) Director Richard Dayag coordinated with the transport cooperative that owns and operates the jeepney and with the manager of the Passenger Accident Management & Insurance Agency, Inc. to expedite the processing of the insurance payout.

A show cause order was also issued to the operator of the passenger jeepney as part of the investigation to determine the roadworthiness of the vehicle. (PNA)