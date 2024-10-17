LTFRB reopens application for unconsolidated PUVs

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reopened the applications for unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUV) until November 29, 2024, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said Thursday, October 17, 2024.

In a radio interview, Guadiz said unconsolidated PUVs were given the chance to join existing cooperatives for 45 days, from October 15 to November 29, under the government Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

He said he ordered the reopening of application in relation to the resolution issued by the Senate seeking the temporary suspension of the implementation of the PTMP, pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by the affected drivers and operators.

Guadiz noted that unconsolidated PUVs are only allowed to join existing cooperatives and will no longer be permitted to form new groups.

He encouraged unconsolidated PUVs to join the government's modernization program in order to receive benefits such as P10,000 for fuel subsidy, and P15,000 to P20,000 for service contracting in the Libreng Sakay program.

As of April 30, the latest deadline set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the consolidation of PUVs, a total of 36,217 units or approximately 19 percent of the total jeepneys and other PUVs have not yet been consolidated.

The unconsolidated PUVs were considered colorum although they were allowed to operate in around 2,500 areas across the country where there was a low consolidation rate.

The PUVMP was initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the bid to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment-friendly vehicles putting into high consideration and priority the safety of the riding public.

Under the PUVMP, PUVs are required to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities, one of the most criticized provisions of the program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)