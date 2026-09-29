LTFRB sets new PUV rates effective Sept. 28

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced new fares for public utility vehicles (PUVs) effective Monday, covering traditional and modern jeepneys, city and provincial buses, point-to-point services, Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS), and airport taxis.

The LTFRB released the updated fare matrices on its website.

For traditional jeepneys, the minimum fare for the first four kilometers rose by PHP1 to PHP14, with PHP2 for every succeeding kilometer. Modern jeepneys saw a PHP2 increase in base fare, from PHP15 to PHP17, with PHP2.40 for every succeeding kilometer.

For city buses, the ordinary fare for the first five kilometers increased from PHP13 to PHP15, with succeeding kilometers rising from PHP2.25 to PHP2.49. Air-conditioned city buses went from PHP15 to PHP18 for the first five kilometers, with succeeding kilometers rising from PHP2.65 to PHP2.98.

Provincial buses likewise recorded increases. Ordinary provincial buses rose from PHP11 to PHP12 for the first five kilometers, with succeeding kilometers from PHP1.90 to PHP2.20. Air-conditioned provincial buses adjusted to PHP2.45 per succeeding kilometer from PHP2.10; deluxe to PHP2.60 from PHP2.25; super deluxe to PHP2.70 from PHP2.35; and luxury to PHP3.35 from PHP2.90.

Point-to-point services were granted a 15 percent increase on existing fares.

Airport taxis recorded the largest base fare increase, with the flag-down rate for the first 500 meters rising from PHP75 to PHP115. The rates for every 300 meters and every two minutes were unchanged.

TNVS fares also increased. Sedan bookings rose from PHP45 to PHP65, AUV/SUV from PHP55 to PHP75, hatchback from PHP35 to PHP55, and premium from PHP145 to PHP165. Pick-up fare was set at PHP15 per kilometer.

Meanwhile, fare adjustment petitions for regular, premium silver, and premium gold taxi services remain pending with the LTFRB. The posted provisional rates show regular taxi service at a PHP65 flag-down rate from PHP50, premium silver at PHP80 from PHP50, and premium gold at PHP95 from PHP60.

UV Express units already have a provisional fare increase, with rates at PHP2.60 per kilometer for traditional units and PHP3.00 per kilometer for modern units.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the adjustment was necessary to ensure sufficient public transport on the road.

"Itong umiiral na pamasahe sa PUVs, ito na 'yung pamasahe bago pa man 'yung fuel crisis. Kaya hindi na ito sapat para magkaroon nang maayos na kita 'yung ating mga driver at operator (The current PUV fare is the same fare from before the fuel crisis. It is no longer enough for our drivers and operators to earn properly)," he said.

Transport groups expressed gratitude to Lopez, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Acting LTFRB chairperson Greg Pua Jr. for the fare adjustment, which they described as a long-term solution to rising operational costs.

"The fare adjustment provides essential support for operators to continue dispatching safe and roadworthy buses, maintain routes, protect jobs and serve communities throughout the country," the statement of three major bus operator groups read.

Leaders of the Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines, Southern Luzon Bus Operators Association, and Mega Manila Consortium signed the statement.

The groups also sought understanding from commuters.

"We also recognize that any increase in fares is an additional burden on our passengers, especially at a time when every Filipino family is managing a higher cost of living. It is not a reason for celebration, but a necessary measure to help preserve the public transport service on which millions of Filipinos depend on," they said.

Lopez ordered that PUVs must continue to give mandatory 20 percent fare discounts to students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

PUVs with approved fare adjustments must post their updated fare matrices in their respective units before charging passengers the new rates. (PNA)