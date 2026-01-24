LTFRB to deny franchise renewal of dilapidated PUVs

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is creating a new policy that will prevent the renewal of the franchises of dilapidated public utility vehicles (PUV).

LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the move is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to ensure reliable and comfortable transportation for commuters.

“We will adopt a new confirmation process. Wala po tayong iko-confirm na prangkisa kung sira-sira ang sasakyan (We will not confirm the franchise of any broken down vehicles),” Mendoza said in a statement Friday.

The reform aims to address complaints and the personal experience of Department of Transportation (DOTr) officials of dilapidated passenger buses, jeepneys and even modern jeepneys.

Mendoza himself experienced riding a jeepney in Visayas with a big hole in the middle of the passenger floor, while some jeepneys in Metro Manila have torn and dirty seats.

“I am talking about the modern jeepneys. I don’t even want to discuss the traditional jeepneys and let me not get started with the taxis,” he said.

The reform, he said, will start with inspection and monitoring of the status of PUVs -- from jeepneys, taxis, to passenger buses.

“We in the LTFRB are tasked by law to regulate public transport in the country, ensure roadworthiness, guarantee that only competent and well-trained drivers are behind the wheels of PUV vehicles, ensure the safety of our passengers, the efficiency of our transport system, and the comfort and convenience of our riding public,” Mendoza said.

The proposed measure will be discussed by the LTFRB board and its top officials to create a clear guideline for its implementation. (PNA)