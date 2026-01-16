PBBM seeks stronger ties, closer cooperation with foreign partners

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed optimism that the Philippines will sustain and further strengthen its ties and cooperation with its foreign allies and partners.

This came as Marcos hosted the traditional Vin d’honneur for members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, and other invited guests at Malacañan Palace in Manila, as the country welcomed 2026 with a “renewed sense of hope, optimism, and vitality.”

“We find many, many reasons to be grateful for the years that have passed, and even more reasons to remain hopeful and resolute as we look ahead. On behalf of the Filipino people, allow me to extend our warmest greetings and sincere appreciation to your excellencies and the countries that you very ably represent,” Marcos said.

“Our gathering tonight provides us with a valuable opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitments, reflect on our collective journey, and renew our sense of purpose for the work that lies before us."

Marcos expressed confidence in the strength of the country’s bilateral partnerships and its shared commitment with the international community to a rules-based international order.

He underscored the need to uphold a rules-based international order to achieve lasting peace, as well as sustainable and inclusive development.

“As we enter this new year, we are confident in the strength of our bilateral partnerships, our common commitment to a rules-based international order, and our shared determination to build a more peaceful, resilient, and prosperous future for all our people,” he said.

“Over the last three and a half years, the Philippines has been engaging the world with renewed purpose —to promote peace, to strengthen cooperation, and to uphold the rules-based order firmly founded on international law."

Despite global headwinds, Marcos said the Philippines has made significant progress in forging “meaningful, concrete, and mutually beneficial” partnerships, noting the crucial role of foreign partners since he assumed the presidency in 2022.

He said the Philippines, together with its partners, has navigated a rapidly changing global environment marked by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, climate-related challenges, and profound technological transformation.

“True to our commitment as an innovative pathfinder, a trusted peacemaker, and a reliable partner, we pursue a proactive diplomatic agenda and strengthen our bilateral partnerships for mutual benefit, expanding cooperation with both longstanding and new partners, particularly in key economic sectors and security areas,” Marcos said.

He said the Philippines looks forward to working with new partners to foster cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, sustainable development, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

As this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Marcos vowed to enhance dialogue and cooperation on regional security and economic integration to improve the lives and strengthen the resilience of the people of ASEAN member states and their global partners.

“At the same time, we will continue to advance people-centered initiatives that ensure that the benefits of regional cooperation are felt by our citizens, especially those most vulnerable,” Marcos said.

He said the Philippines is also looking beyond the region as it enters the final phase of its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 term.

He said the Philippines brings to its UNSC bid a clear perspective shaped by its experience as a developing country, a maritime nation, a contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and a firm advocate of international law, particularly the peaceful settlement of disputes.

“If entrusted with this responsibility, the Philippines will be principled and constructive —a voice that will champion the rule of law, protect civilians, promote conflict prevention, and amplify the perspectives of small and middle powers,” Marcos said.

“For our bid to the UNSC for 2027 to 2028, we stand ready to be your partner, your pathfinder, and your peacemaker, working together toward peace, progress, and shared global responsibility."

Marcos assured the international community of the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to multilateralism, international peace, human rights, and the rule of law.

Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown lauded Marcos’ efforts to fight corruption, citing the President’s resolve to stop irregularities in the implementation of government projects.

Brown also expressed optimism that the Philippines’ ASEAN chairship would enhance regional competitiveness and unlock new opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“The Diplomatic Corps wishes the Philippines all the best in this noble endeavor,” he said. “It's my honor for me to express on behalf of all the members of the Diplomatic Corps, our sincere best wishes for a new year, best by peace, progress, and prosperity," he said. (PNA)