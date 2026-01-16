LTFRB to use 'working days' in all policies, regulations

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday issued a memorandum to define all compliance periods in its policies and regulations to be “working days.”

In a statement, LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said Memorandum Circular 2026-001 is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to prioritize the welfare of Filipinos in all government services.

“This is to avoid confusion among our clients because the existing prescriptive period is also causing inconvenience to the public, especially to our clients,” Mendoza said.

The memo, dated Jan. 15, 2026 and signed by the LTFRB board, defined the meaning of working days as “any day other than a Saturday, Sunday, or non-working holidays.”

“We hope that this will clear the confusion for all the people, especially our clients,” he said.

The memorandum is set to take effect immediately following its publication in a newspaper of general circulation and filing of three copies with the University of the Philippines Law Center.

“It is crucial in every policy or order that the prescriptive period of compliance must be clear, just, and equitable to avoid any confusion and inconvenience to all the stakeholders,” he said.

On Jan. 9, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered the Land Transportation Office to change the lead time for settling traffic violations to 15 working days and suspend the confiscation of physical driver’s licenses of apprehended motorists. (PNA)