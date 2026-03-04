LTFRB urges qualified fuel subsidy beneficiaries to validate accounts

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has advised qualified fuel subsidy beneficiaries to have their cards validated or replaced to avoid inconvenience during payouts.

In a statement, the agency urged qualified fuel subsidy beneficiaries with missing, expired, or inactive cards to coordinate with the Land Bank of the Philippines.

“Pinapayuhan ang mga benepisyaryo na asikasuhin ang kanilang mga card sa lalong madaling panahon upang maiwasan ang anumang pagkaantala sa oras na opisyal nang maisakatuparan ang subsidy program,” it said.

(Beneficiaries are advised to process their cards as soon as possible to avoid any delays once the subsidy program is officially implemented.)

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said they are already looking into the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies for the affected sectors, particularly transportation and agriculture, amid the looming hike in oil prices in the international market due to the conflict in the Middle East.

He said the program will be rolled out once crude oil prices hit $80 per barrel.

Marcos, however, said the country has approximately a 50- to 60-day stockpile of gasoline, fuel oil, and kerosene.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified following reported coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian-linked targets.

The conflict affects oil prices since the region supplies a large share of the world’s oil. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)