LTFRB welcomes DOJ decision allowing impound of ‘colorum’ vehicles

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday welcomed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision that recognized the LTFRB’s power to impound “colorum” or unregistered vehicles.

In a statement, LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the DOJ’s decision would boost the LTFRB’s anti-colorum drive in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to enforce road safety laws to ensure the welfare of commuters.

“We in the LTFRB welcome the decision of the DOJ and see this as a victory for the legitimate and law-abiding drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) across the country,” Mendoza said.

In the decision signed by acting Justice Secretary Frederick Vida, several existing laws and jurisprudence were cited, affirming the legality of LTFRB impounding colorum vehicles.

These include the Doctrine of Necessary Implication under Executive Order 202, Commonwealth Act 146, and Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

It also cited at least two Supreme Court decisions – the Del Mar vs. Philippine Veterans Administration and the Republic of the Philippines vs. Maria Basa Express Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association, Inc.

In the decision, the DOJ said the eradication of colorum vehicles is necessary to maintain public safety and to promote general welfare through the Land Transportation Office and the LTFRB.

“While LTFRB, under existing law, does not have express powers to impound colorum vehicles, its authority to do so can be premised on Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, which has been recognized by the Supreme Court to be valid and constitutional,” the DOJ decision read.

The DOJ’s decision is in response to the call of transport groups for decisive government action on colorum PUVs that take about 30 percent of the income of legitimate drivers and operators. (PNA)