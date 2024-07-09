LTO collects nearly P1B in fines, penalties from erring motorists

THE Land Transportation Office disclosed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that the agency collected a total of P986.5 million from fines and penalties paid by erring motorists nationwide in just the first half of 2024.

Based on LTO data, 330,073 motorists were apprehended nationwide from January 1 to June 30 this year for various offenses.

“This alone is a result of the hard work of our law enforcers and other personnel on the ground. We cannot achieve this without their dedication and commitment to ensure road safety,” LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said.

Mendoza II clarified that not all apprehended motorists have settled their fines and penalties, but their data showed that P986.5 million was collected from January 1 to June 30 this year.

“As much as possible, we in the LTO do not want motorists to pay any fine or penalty. But in the interest of the rule of law and road safety, we have to do this if this is what it takes to compel them to be disciplined and behave while on the road,” Mendoza II added.

The LTO’s revenue collection target for 2024 is P33 billion.

From January 1 to May 30 this year, the LTO has already collected P17.9 billion in revenue, marking a 34 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Mendoza II expressed confidence in achieving this target.

Aside from fines and penalties, other revenue sources for the LTO include motor vehicle user charges and driver’s license transactions. (Ryan Monungolh, HNU Comm Intern)