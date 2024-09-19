LTO enforcers told: Intensify anti-overloading operation

ALL enforcers of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have been ordered to intensify the anti-overloading operation across the country.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, personally inspected on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the conduct of operation in Quezon City where 45 vehicles were flagged down along Tandang Sora Avenue and C5 by joint personnel of the LTO and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Of the vehicles flagged down, 13 of them were found to be overloaded and were issued ticket violations.

“Patuloy naman ang implementation nito subalit lalo pa nating pai-igtingin ito dahil nakakagawa ng mga paraan ang ilang motorista para iwasan ito. Hindi na ito uubra ngayon,” said Mendoza.

(Its implementation continues but we will tighten it even more because some motorists are able to find ways to avoid it. It won't work now.)

He said his instruction is to make the inspection as frequent as possible and it should be done randomly.

Aside from trucks, Mendoza said the anti-overloading operation will also be intensified particularly for public utility vehicles (PUVs) not only in Metro Manila and urban areas but also in the provinces.

“This is in line with the instruction of DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure safety of all road users. Marami na tayong nakita na malalagim na aksidente dahil sa overloading kaya gagawin natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya upang maiwasan ito sa pamamagitan ng pagdisiplina sa mga pasaway na motorista,” said Mendoza.

(We have seen many tragic accidents due to overloading, so we will do everything we can to prevent it by disciplining the recalcitrant motorists.)

In order to ensure compliance, Mendoza said he already instructed all regional directors to submit regular reports of their operations in their respective areas of responsibility. (LMY/PR)