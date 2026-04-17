LTO extends validity of driver's licenses, documents for 3 months

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday announced the extension of the validity of driver’s licenses and other documents expiring in April or later for three months.

In a statement, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the extension is in line with a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the declaration of a state of national energy emergency in the country.

“This measure aims to ease the burden of the public amid the rising costs of fuel and basic commodities, giving motorists sufficient time to comply without additional financial strain,” Lacanilao said.

In particular, the extension covers driver’s and conductor’s licenses, student-driver’s permits, and motor vehicle registrations.

“During the extended period, no surcharges, penalties, or fines will be imposed for late renewal,” he said.

In a memorandum circular issued to all LTO regional directors and local executives, the LTO said the measure is issued in consideration of the reduced working days in government offices and an anticipated surge in transactions.

The measure will continue to take effect until further notice from the LTO. (PNA)