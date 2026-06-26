LTO eyes license revocation vs. pilot who drew gun in parking row

MANILA – A pilot who brandished a gun during a viral parking dispute is being investigated by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and is facing possible suspension or revocation of his driver’s license.

In a statement on Thursday, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the incident happened in a parking area in Mandaluyong City between a pilot and a couple, with the former accused of brandishing a gun by the couple.

“Ang anumang uri ng pananakot, karahasan, o agresibong pag-uugali ng mga motorista ay hindi katanggap-tanggap at salungat sa mga prinsipyong dapat pairalin ng bawat responsableng gumagamit ng sasakyan (Any form of threat, violence, or aggressive behavior of motorists is not acceptable and violates the principles of responsible driving),” Lacanilao said.

In response, the LTO issued a show cause order (SCO) to the driver and registered owner of the pilot’s vehicle, summoning both to a hearing with the Intelligence and Investigation Division to explain why they should not face administrative penalties.

In particular, they are facing a charge of Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

“Ang bawat may hawak ng lisensya ay inaasahang magpakita ng disiplina, pagpipigil sa sarili, at paggalang sa kapwa sa lahat ng pagkakataon (Everyone who holds a license is expected to show discipline, self-restraint and respect for others at all times),” Lacanilao said.

While the investigation is ongoing, the driver has been placed on a temporary 90-day suspension, and the vehicle has been placed on alarm.

“Ang isang iglap ng galit ay maaaring magdulot ng panganib sa buhay ng iba at magbunga ng mabigat na pananagutan. Anuman ang estado sa buhay o propesyon, walang sinuman ang nakahihigit sa batas (A moment of anger can endanger the lives of others and lead to serious consequences. Regardless of one's status in life or profession, no one is above the law),” Lacanilao said.

In a video uploaded on Facebook by broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, a driver of an SUV, identified in the post as Cebu Pacific airline pilot Cham Unciano Barcena, was seen holding a gun while reversing away from a couple who were taking the video. (PNA)