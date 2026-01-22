LTO files charges vs. reckless driver on NAIAX

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is filing several charges against a driver who was caught on video recklessly swerving across four lanes and nearly causing a collision at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX).

In a statement on Wednesday, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said a show cause order (SCO) has been issued against the driver and owner of the Ford Everest in the video that went viral on social media.

“Ang kaligtasan sa mga kalsada ay una nating priyoridad. Hindi tayo papayag na hayaang magdulot ng panganib ang mga walang ingat na pagmamaneho sa mga mamamayang Pilipino (Road safety is our utmost priority. We won’t allow any reckless driver to endanger the Filipino public),” Lacanilao said.

The driver and owner are facing possible charges of “Reckless Driving, Signals on Starting, Stopping or Turning, Disregarding Traffic Signs, and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.”

The license of the driver has also been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been placed on alarm until the conclusion of the LTO’s investigation.

“Hinihingi sa kanila na magsumite ng verified or sworn comment/explanation kasama ang mga kaugnay na orihinal na dokumento para patunayan kung bakit hindi sila dapat maparusahan ng administratibo o ma-revoke o ma-suspend ang kanilang lisensya sa pagmamaneho (They are asked to submit a verified or sworn comment/explanation with their original documents to prove why they should not be given administrative penalties or why their driver’s license should be revoked or suspended),” Lacanilao said.

Both the driver and the owner have been summoned to a hearing with the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) in Quezon City on Jan. 28.

“Hinihikayat din natin ang lahat ng mga motorista na sundin ang mga tuntunin sa kalsada para maiwasan ang mga aksidente at mapanatili ang maayos na daloy ng trapiko (We call on all motorists to follow the rules of the road to avoid accidents and to maintain a proper follow of traffic),” Lacanilao said. (PNA)