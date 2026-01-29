LTO-NIR probes overloaded modernized jeep in Bacolod

THE Land Transportation Office–Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) is conducting an investigation into a modernized jeepney operating on the Alijis route in Bacolod City that allegedly became overcrowded and overloaded on Wednesday, January 18, 2026.

This came after a video circulating online was brought to the attention of Mayor Greg Gasataya, showing a modernized jeepney on the Alijis route operating in an overcrowded and overloaded condition.

“This situation posed a significant and unacceptable risk to public safety,” Gasataya said.

He said he has already discussed the matter with LTO-NIR Regional Director Jeck Conlu, who confirmed that an investigation has been initiated.

“The safety of our citizens is non-negotiable. Any public utility vehicle (PUV) that operates in a manner that endangers lives shall be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Gasataya added that the LTO will issue a show cause order to the operator on January 29, and appropriate sanctions will be imposed in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The mayor noted that the Bacolod City Government, through Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department (BTTMD) Head Atty. Reuben Sabig, has also met with the LTO and will call the operator to account to prevent any recurrence of unsafe and unlawful practices.

“We assure the public that we will continue to strictly enforce traffic and transport regulations to ensure the safety and welfare of all Bacolodnon commuters,” Gasataya said. (MAP)