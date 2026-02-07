LTO penalizes bus driver in viral Taft Ave. multiple collision

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday suspended the driver of a bus that collided with several vehicles and injured many individuals along Taft Avenue in Manila on Tuesday.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao summoned both the driver of the bus and its registered owner to cooperate in the investigation into the incident.

In a video that went viral on social media, the bus was seen colliding with five motorcycles, three multi-purpose vehicles, and one van, causing injury to nine individuals.

“Hindi tayo papayag na hayaang magdulot ng panganib ang mga hindi responsableng driver o pangangasiwa ng sasakyan sa ating mga kalsada (We will not allow such irresponsible drivers or terribly-maintained vehicles to cause such dangers),” Lacanilao said in a statement.

To date, a 90-day suspension has been levied against the driver while the bus involved in the incident has been placed on alarm to prevent any transactions with the LTO.

In a show-cause order, the LTO is looking into filing administrative charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle against the bus driver.

On the other hand, the registered owner of the bus is facing an administrative charge of hiring a reckless driver.

Both the registered owner and driver of the bus were summoned to appear before the LTO at 2 p.m. on Monday to submit a written explanation why they should not be found guilty of these charges.

“Ang aksyong ito ng LTO ay patunay ng ating determinasyon na panagutin ang sinumang lumalabag sa mga batas trapiko at tiyakin na ligtas ang lahat sa daan (The LTO’s action is proof of our determination to ensure accountability for traffic law violators and guarantee road safety for all),” he said. (PNA)