LTO postpones impounding of e-vehicles on national highways

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has deferred the impounding of e-bikes and e-trikes that will be caught plying along national highways.

In a video statement, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said starting December 1, 2025, there will be an information drive about the ban on light electric vehicles (LEVs) on major roads.

He said the impounding will start January 2.

Lacanilao earlier announced that starting December 1, LEVs traveling along national highways will immediately be impounded based on the implementing rules and regulations of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida).

“At bilang tugon sa mga hinaing ng publiko, nais ko pong linawin na rinig ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at ni Secretary Giovanni Lopez ang inyong concern,” Lacanilao said.

(And in response to the public’s concerns, I would like to clarify that President Bongbong Marcos and Secretary Giovanni Lopez have heard your concerns.)

“Kaya pansamantalang walang impounding operation habang nagpapatupad muna kami ng malawakang information drive upang bigyan ng sapat na panahon ang lahat na maunawaan at makasunod sa umiiral na regulasyon,” he added.

(That’s why there will be no impounding operations for now while we carry out a wide information drive to give everyone enough time to understand and comply with the existing regulation.)

Under the Evida implementing rules and regulations, LEVs weighing 50 kilograms are designated for exclusive private use and not intended to operate on public highways.

Lacanilao said the intention of the ban is to ensure public safety on roads.

“Sa huli, iisa lang ang layunin ng LTO, hindi upang pahirapan ang publiko, kundi upang matiyak na ang ating mga kalsada ay ligtas, maayos at may malinaw na pananagutan ng bawat gumagamit nito, kasama na ang mga gumagamit ng e-bikes, e-trikes at iba pang LEVs,” Lacanilao said.

(n the end, the LTO has only one goal: not to burden the public, but to ensure that our roads are safe, orderly, and that every user is clearly accountable, including those using e-bikes, e-trikes, and other LEVs.)

“Huwag sana nating hayaan na mangyari muna ang aksidente, saka lang magpapatawag ng hearing in aid of legislation at doon pa lang kikilos. Habang wala pang bagong batas, tungkulin ng LTO na ipatupad ang umiiral na batas upang masigurong ligtas ang lahat,” he added.

(Let’s not wait for an accident to happen before calling for a hearing in aid of legislation and only then taking action. While there is still no new law, it is the LTO’s duty to enforce the existing law to ensure everyone’s safety.)

The LTO will soon issue guidelines that will clearly define where LEVs are permitted and where they are not allowed.