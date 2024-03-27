LTO: Replacement of paper-printed driver’s license with plastic cards to start April 15

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, that the replacement of paper-printed driver’s licenses with actual plastic cards will begin on April 15, 2024.

In a radio interview, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said drivers who were issued with paper-printed licenses will just have to return to the issuing LTO office for their replacement.

The agency resumed the issuance of driver’s license cards after the Court of Appeals (CA) lifted the writ of preliminary injunction against the delivery of plastic cards.

Mendoza said one million pieces of plastic cards out of the 5.2 million cards procured from Banner Plastics Inc. have already been delivered to the LTO central office as of Monday, March 25, 2024.

The issuance of the injunction order stemmed from the complaint filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (QC-RTC) by the losing bidder AllCard Inc., which claimed that they were denied due process when the Department of Transportation (DOTr) disqualified them in the bidding process.

The DOTr said that AllCard Inc. failed to comply with some of its contracts with the government.

Prior to the issuance of an injunction order, two million plastic cards have already been delivered to the LTO.

In its order, the CA said that the QC RTC should not have entertained the case in the first place after Allcard, Inc. failed to comply with the administrative process before seeking court intervention.

It noted that the firm should have appealed first the disqualification before the DOTr’s Bids and Awards Committee.

In September 2023, the LTO extended the validity of driver’s licenses.

As of March 2024, the LTO’s backlog for plastic license cards is more than 2.5 million.

Schedule for renewal

The LTO has rescheduled the renewal of driver’s licenses expiring from April 1 to August 31, 2023, and from April 1 to April 30, 2024, to take place from April 15 to April 30, 2024.

Driver’s licenses with expiration dates from September 1 to December 31, 2023, and May 1 to May 31, 2024, are scheduled for renewal from May 1 to May 31, 2024.

Driver’s licenses expiring from January 1 to March 31, 2024, and from June 1 to June 30, 2024, may be renewed from June 1 to June 30, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)