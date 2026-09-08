LTO revokes license of MMDA GM Torre's driver for plate misuse

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revoked the license of the driver of the vehicle owned by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III for plate misuse.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the revocation stemmed from multiple violations, including the unauthorized use of plates assigned to another vehicle, according to a statement on Monday.

The case stemmed from a video showing the sports utility vehicle (SUV) being driven with MMDA markings, including a body number, siren and blinker.

However, LTO verification showed that the plate attached to the vehicle did not match its records and that the SUV was registered as a private vehicle.

The LTO issued a show cause order (SCO) against the driver on Aug. 28, followed by another SCO on Aug. 29 against the registered owner after a second incident involving the same vehicle emerged during the investigation.

Based on evidence gathered, the LTO confirmed that it was the same driver in both incidents.

The agency found repeated violations and misrepresentation involving the use of the vehicle and unauthorized markings, prompting the revocation of the driver's license.

The SUV remains impounded at the LTO central office in Quezon City, with orders to remove the MMDA markings, siren and blinker.

"Maski pa anong ranggo, posisyon o katungkulan ang mayroon ka, kung ikaw ay may nilabag sa batas-trapiko, hindi ko po palalampasin 'yan. Tayo sa gobyerno, malinaw sa atin ang batas. Sumunod po tayo. Gawin po natin ang tama at maging responsable sa kalsada (Regardless of rank, position or office, if you violate traffic laws, I will not let it pass.) We in government should be clear about the law; let us follow it, do what is right, and be responsible on the road)," Lacanilao said.

Earlier, MMDA Chair Romando Artes confirmed that Torre admitted to owning the vehicle that was caught on video plying the EDSA Busway.

Artes said the LTO had already issued an SCO to the MMDA because the license plate attached to the vehicle appeared to be owned by the agency.

He added that Torre surrendered the vehicle pursuant to the SCO and was allowed to explain, with the MMDA leaving the investigation to the LTO. (PNA)