LTO suspends registration of electric vehicles

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the suspension of the policy requiring all types of electric vehicles to be registered.

In a press conference Wednesday, October 16, 2024, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said the implementation of LTO Administrative Order (AO) No. 2021-039 and VDM-2024-044, which aims to govern the use of light electric vehicles, was postponed for the conduct of further assessment.

Under AO 2021-039, unregistered electric vehicles traversing public highways will be impounded.

The LTO was ordered by the Department of Transportation “to withhold issuances which are inconsistent with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida), which promotes the use of e-vehicles and sustainable energy.”

“Road safety is paramount. Hindi pwedeng walang ilaw, at the very least… Kailangan may helmet man lang. (There can't be no light, at the very least… There needs to be at least a helmet.) So these are the standards that we have to put together,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said they are also considering the public clamor on the matter, particularly in requiring drivers of electric vehicles, to have an LTO-issued license.

“Baka pwedeng babaan daw kaysa 17, 16 (year old) pwede na… especially also in the provinces where there is no other form of transport. Yun lang ang nakita ng mga magulang na magandang pamamaraan at tipid para sa kanilang mga anak. So we’re reviewing,” Mendoza added.

(Maybe it can be lowered to 16 instead of 17 years old… especially in the provinces where there is no other form of transport. That’s the only option that parents see as a good method and cost-effective for their children. So we’re reviewing.)

Mendoza, however, clarified that despite the LTO suspension, local government ordinances on the use of electric vehicles will prevail.

This includes the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) policy banning electric vehicles on major thoroughfares in the National Capital Region, which took effect on April 15.

“Pero kung manghuhuli sila dahil walang lisensya or hindi rehistrado ‘yung LEV (light electric vehicle), hindi muna, suspended muna yun (But if they catch someone for not having a license or if the LEV is not registered, then not for now. It will be suspended first),” Mendoza said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)