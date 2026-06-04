LTO system down, driver's license renewal, registration suspended

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) online system went down on Wednesday due to technical issues, with several online and office services currently offline.

In an advisory posted on social media, the LTO said its Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) is offline due to technical issues, affecting renewal of driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and all related ancillary services.

“Pinaaalalahanan ang lahat na pansamantalang ipagpaliban muna ang kanilang mga transaksyon at manatiling nakaantabay sa opisyal na mga anunsyo ng ahensya para sa updates (We advise the public to temporarily suspend their transactions and to stand by for official updates from the agency),” it said.

It assured the public that another advisory will be released once the LTMS is back online and services are restored.

The LTMS is LTO’s digital platform that streamlines and centralizes all of its services into one online platform.

It can be accessed by visiting https://portal.lto.gov.ph/, with the web page currently showing “scheduled maintenance in progress.” (PNA)