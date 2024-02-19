Manila

LTO to probe Subic ‘road rage’

LAND Transportation Office (LTO) Director Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II has ordered an investigation on the driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) who “intentionally” hit a car in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in Zambales over the weekend.

In a radio interview on Monday, February 19, 2024, Mendoza said he has ordered LTO-Central Luzon to issue a Show Cause Order against the driver of the black Toyota Fortuner, with conduction sticker Z7N788.

In a viral video, it was seen that after the Fortuner hit a Hyundai Eon driven by a male senior citizen, it went back and hit it again while maneuvering before fleeing.

“Mukhang intentional ‘yung pagbangga niya sa sasakyan. Kitang-kita naman sa video, so we want the person to explain,” he said.

Mendoza said the driver may face license revocation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

