LTO to seize e-bikes on national highways from December 1

STARTING December 1, 2025, electric bikes and tricycles, commonly known as e-bikes or e-trikes, that ply major thoroughfares and national highways across the country will be apprehended and impounded, Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Markus Lacanilao said Friday, November 28.

In a press conference, Lacanilao said the ban on battery-operated motorcycles and vehicles will be enforced in accordance with the implementing rules and regulations of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.

“For December 1, tuloy yan (hulihan) on a national highway. Naintindihan natin na marami tayong kababayan na magagalit, pero ang ating priority po dito ay ang kanilang safety sa kalye para hindi sila maaksidente,” Lacanilao said.

(For December 1, it will continue (we’ll catch them) on national highways. We understand that many of our fellow citizens may get upset, but our priority here is their safety on the road so they won’t get into accidents.)

“Hindi baleng magalit kayo sa akin; at least safe na makakauwi ‘yung mga anak ninyo at asawa ninyo dahil sa maling paggamit nitong mga e-trikes sa national highways,” he added.

(It’s okay if you get upset with me; at least your children and spouse will get home safely because of the improper use of these e-trikes on national highways.)

Lacanilao said drivers of e-bikes and/or e-trikes on secondary roads will be informed through information dissemination that these vehicles can no longer be used on national roads and highways.

He added that the LTO will coordinate with local government units for the campaign.

Lacanilao also said the agency will soon issue guidelines for the registration of e-bikes and/or e-trikes.

“Opo, bawal pa rin sa national highway (kahit na registered na), kasi kita naman natin na talagang iba ang takbo ng e-bike sa national highways at nagko-cause ng aksidente,” Lancanilao said.

