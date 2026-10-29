LTO warns against drunk driving

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) warned on Thursday, October 29, 2026, that drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol will face license revocation.

In a press conference, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao vowed to ensure the proper implementation of license revocation in accordance with Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

“Gusto nating matiyak na walang driver na makapagmaneho nang lasing o nasa impluwensiya ng droga nang hindi napapanagot sa batas. Pero mahalaga ring tama ang proseso ng panghuhuli dahil ang pagpapatupad ng batas ay dapat mahigpit, maayos, at walang pagkukulang,” he said.

The LTO earlier issued Memorandum No. MVL-2026-242, ordering law enforcement officers to strictly follow the guidelines for determining whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol before apprehension.

Under RA 10586, when there is probable cause, properly authorized and trained officers may conduct the prescribed field sobriety tests and, when warranted, alcohol breath testing.

The law also provides for drug testing in appropriate cases and mandatory chemical testing for drivers involved in vehicular accidents resulting in death or physical injuries. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)