Luzon areas under TCWS 1 due to ‘Carina’

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed several areas in Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 due to Carina (Gaemi), which has turned into a severe tropical storm.

As if 5 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, Pagasa said Carina was almost stationary as it was spotted 420 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 100 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

It was moving north northwestward “slowly,” added Pagasa.

TCWS 1 was hoisted over the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon).

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in official hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” said Pagasa.

“Furthermore, the Southwest Monsoon (habagat) enhanced by CARINA will bring moderate to intense rainfall over various localities in the western portion of Luzon tonight through Wednesday (July 24),” it added.

The habagat enhanced by Carina is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Central Luzon until the next two days.

Pagasa said Carina has remained far from the Philippine landmass and will exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning (July 25). (TPM/SunStar Philippines)