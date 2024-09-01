Luzon, Visayas under signal no. 1 due to 'Enteng'

THE low pressure area spotted in Eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Enteng, the state weather bureau Pagasa said on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the center of "Enteng" was estimated to be north northeast of Borongan City or east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over some areas in Luzon, particularly in the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Presentacion, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Calabanga, Naga City, Pili, Bombon, Magarao, Ocampo, Baao, Nabua, Bula, Balatan, Bato, Milaor, Minalabac, Camaligan, Saglay, Iriga City, Buhi, Tigaon, San Jose, Goa, Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Canaman, Gainza, San Fernando), as well as in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island.

Some areas in the Visayas particularly in Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Barugo), are also under Signal No. 1.

Pagasa said that the highest possible Wind Signal that may be hoisted during the passage of "Enteng" is Signal No. 2 or 3.

It added that the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, will also bring strong to gale-force gusts in some areas of the country. (CLC)