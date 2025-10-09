Manila

M4.4 earthquake hits La Union, Baguio City

La Union.
La Union. Phivolcs
Published on

A MAGNITUDE 4.4 earthquake struck Pugo, La Union on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the jolt that happened around 10:30 a.m. had a depth of 23 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Pugo and Tubao, La Union, as well as in Baguio City, while Intensity 3 was felt in Itogon, Benguet; Villasis, Pangasinan; and San Fernando, La Union.

In a radio interview, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said there are no expected aftershocks.

He also clarified that the La Union quake was not related to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Bogo City in Cebu. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

