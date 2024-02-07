M5.4 quake jolts Ilocos Norte

It was felt at intensity 5 in Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Dingras, Dumalneg, City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, Sarrat, and Vintar in Ilocos Norte; and Lacub, Abra.

Magsingal town in Ilocos Sur felt the quake at Intensity 4, while the City of Ilagan in Isabela reported an Intensity 3.

The quake was also felt at Intensity 2 in Peñablanca, Cagayan.

Phivolcs said instrumental intensities were also recorded in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte (Intensity 6); City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte (Intensity 5); Sinait and City of Vigan in Ilocos Sur and Claveria in Cagayan (Intensity 4); Gonzaga in Cagayan and City of Ilagan in Isabela (Intensity 3); and Solsona in Ilocos Norte and Peñablanca in Cagayan (Intensity 2).

Following the tremor, the Municipality of Burgos in Ilocos Norte declared a suspension of classes in all school levels Wednesday, February 7.

It said in a Facebook post that inspection of public buildings will be administered by the local government due to the earthquake.

Mayor Mike Hernando of San Nicolas town in Ilocos Norte also announced the suspension of classes due to the tremor.

“Classes in all levels are suspended this afternoon. The executive order concerning the suspension of classes will be released later. We urge everyone to stay safe,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Ilocos Norte, meanwhile, debunked rumors that Governor Matthew Manotoc announced a suspension of work Wednesday.

“The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte-Communications and Media Office says there is no truth to the circulating social media card regarding Governor Matthew Manotoc’s announcement of work suspension due to the magnitude 5.4 earthquake today,” the PIA Ilocos Norte said.

The Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to properties are expected, but there has been no reports regarding damage to structure and injuries as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 7. (LMY)