A MAGNITUDE 5.6 earthquake struck Samar province at 12:57 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which had a depth of 77 kilometers, had the epicenter located at 16 kilometers southeast of Calbiga town in Samar.

It was felt at Intensity 4 in Palo, Leyte, and Instrumental Intensity 5 in Catbalogan City in Samar. (LMY)