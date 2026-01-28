M5.7 earthquake jolts Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

A MAGNITUDE 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tectonic quake occurred at 1:05 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 55 kilometers south of Kalamansig and a depth of 19 kilometers beneath the seabed.

Instrumental intensity readings showed the strongest shaking in nearby coastal municipalities:

Intensity IV in Lebak and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III in Norala, South Cotabato, and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II in several towns across Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato

Intensity I felt as far as Bukidnon, Sarangani, and Zamboanga City

In the quake’s aftermath, authorities warned residents to expect possible aftershocks, a typical occurrence following significant seismic events.

Local authorities, including personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, conducted preemptive evacuations of residents in coastal and high-risk areas, particularly in Barangay Tibpuan and other coastal areas in Lebak town, as a precaution against potential secondary hazards.

Many families were temporarily relocated to evacuation centers in Barangays Pasandalan and Poloy-Poloy.

The provincial government of Sultan Kudarat ordered the suspension of classes at all levels and work in government offices in the towns of Kalamansig, Lebak, and Palimbang until further notice to ensure public safety amid continuing seismic activity.

Essential services, disaster response teams, and emergency personnel remain operational.

Officials urged residents to stay alert, avoid damaged or unstable structures, and closely monitor updates from disaster response offices. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)