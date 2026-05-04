M6.0 quake jolts Eastern Samar

[UPDATED] A MAGNITUDE 6.0 earthquake struck 20 kilometers northeast of San Julian in Eastern Samar at 2:09 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially reported the tremor at magnitude 6.1, but it downgraded it to 6.0 Monday afternoon, May 4.

Phivolcs also clarified that the quake had a depth of 56 kilometers, not 10 kilometers as earlier reported.

The quake was felt in several areas in the country, with Intensity 5 reported in Tacloban City, Leyte; Intensity 3 in Casiguran, and Juban, Sorsogon; and Intensity 2 in Tanday City, Surigao del Sur.

It was also felt in other areas under the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity 5 -- Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Dulag, and Alangalang, Leyte

Intensity 4 -- Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara, Leyte; Palapag, and San Roque, Northern Samar

Intensity 3 -- Bulusan, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; Naval, Biliran; Hernani, Eastern Samar; Albuera, City of Baybay, Hilongos, Isabel, and Villaba, Leyte; Ormoc City; Hinundayan, Malitbog, San Francisco, and Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity 2 -- Kawayan, Biliran; San Francisco, Cebu; Monreal, and Esperanza, Masbate; Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity 1 -- Tabaco, Albay; Carcar, Cebu; Cebu City; Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental; Passi City, Iloilo; Aroroy, and Cataingan, Masbate; Donsol, Sorsogon; Maasin City, Southern Leyte

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected. (LRM)