M6.1 quake jolts Eastern Samar

A MAGNITUDE 6.1 earthquake struck nine kilometers northwest of San Julian in Eastern Samar at 2:09 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was shallow, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was felt in several areas in the country, under the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity 5 -- Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Dulag, and Alangalang, Leyte; Gandara, Samar

Intensity 4 -- Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara, Leyte

Intensity 3 -- Naval, Biliran; Hernani, Eastern Samar; Ormoc City, Hilongos, Albuera, Baybay, Villaba, and Isabel, Leyte; Sorsogon City, Bulusan, Sorsogon; Malitbog, San Francisco, Hinundayan, and Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity 2 -- Kawayan, Biliran; San Francisco, Cebu; Monreal, and Esperanza, Masbate; Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity 1 -- Tabaco, Albay; Carcar, Liloan, and Cebu City, Cebu; Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental; Passi City, Iloilo; Aroroy, and Cataingan, Masbate; Donsol, Sorsogon; Maasin, Southern Leyte

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected. (LRM)