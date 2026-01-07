Manila

M6.4 earthquake hits Manay, Davao Oriental anew

DAVAO. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the province of Davao Oriental on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
DAVAO. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the province of Davao Oriental on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.Photo by Phivolcs
Published on


A MAGNITUDE 6.4 earthquake rocked the province of Davao Oriental on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, which occurred around 11:02 a.m., was located in the town of Manay.

It had a depth of 23 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in the nearby provinces of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Leyte.

In October 2025, twin magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes also struck offshore of Manay, Davao Oriental, with eight fatalities recorded. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph