M6.4 earthquake hits Manay, Davao Oriental anew



A MAGNITUDE 6.4 earthquake rocked the province of Davao Oriental on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, which occurred around 11:02 a.m., was located in the town of Manay.

It had a depth of 23 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in the nearby provinces of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Leyte.

In October 2025, twin magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes also struck offshore of Manay, Davao Oriental, with eight fatalities recorded. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)