M6.9 Cebu quake caused one-meter coastal uplift in Bogo

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has observed coastal uplift in Barangay Nailon in Bogo City following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

In a statement, Phivolcs said the approximately one-meter coastal uplift -- evident from the exposed tidal flats, raised tidal notches, and higher high-tide markers -- was caused by the movement of the Bogo Bay Fault.

It said the dried up sea grass indicates that the area used to be submerged underwater, while the raised notches indicate uplift of the coastline near the Bogo Bay Fault during the earthquake.

The agency also noted the difference in the height of the high-tide markers at the coast measured before and after the earthquake.

The movement of the Bogo Bay Fault produced a 6.9-magnitude offshore earthquake on the evening of September 30, leaving 72 individuals dead and over 550 other wounded, based on the latest record of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Nearly 166,000 families or over 611,000 individuals were affected by the powerful earthquake, which displaced 23,562 families, with some losing their homes.

As of 8 a.m. of October 7, a total of 8,253 aftershocks with magnitude ranging from 1.0 to 5.1 have been recorded by the Phivolcs in northern Cebu.

The Phivolcs said 1,539 of the recorded aftershocks were plotted or recorded, while 34 were felt. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)