A MAGNITUDE 6.9 earthquake struck Surigao del Sur at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The quake was shallow, with a depth of 8 kilometers.

The epicenter was located at 42 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Intensity V shaking was also reported in the City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur and City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte.

Aftershocks are expected. No casualties were immediately reported. (LMY/JGS)