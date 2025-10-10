M7.5 earthquake hits Davao Oriental

A MAGNITUDE 7.5 earthquake hit Manay town in Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake was located offshore at 44 kilometers northeast of Manay town with a depth of 20 kilometers around 9:43 a.m.

The agency has issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Davao City, indicating strong shaking that may cause minor damage to buildings and trigger falling objects.

Intensity 4 was reported in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, where many residents felt the tremor indoors and outdoors.

Instrumental intensity readings also registered Intensity 5 in multiple areas, including Hinunangan (Southern Leyte), Gingoog City (Misamis Oriental), Nabunturan (Davao de Oro), Davao City, Santa Maria (Davao Occidental), Kidapawan City (Cotabato), Alabel and Malungon (Sarangani), Koronadal City and Tupi (South Cotabato).

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity 4 was reported in Cebu City, parts of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bukidnon, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, indicating widespread shaking felt across regions.

On September 30, northern Cebu was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, leaving 74 individuals dead and resulted in the displacement of thousands of families.

On Thursday, October 9, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Pugo in La Union province. (TPM/JJL)