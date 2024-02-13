Maco landslide death toll climbs to 68

THE death toll due to the landslide in Maco, Davao del Norte has increased to 68, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

In a press conference, AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Padilla said that as of 3 p.m. Monday, February 12, 68 bodies were recovered from ground zero.

She said 50 more individuals were still missing.

She added that military forces are all “on deck” to continue the relief and rescue operations in the landslide area.

“As of February 11, more than 180 personnel, including search dogs, have been deployed,” said Padilla.

“A total of 10 military trucks and one communication van are also being utilized,” she added.

On February 6, Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro that houses the garage of APEX mining company was hit by a landslide.

The landslide buried a bus with miners who were about to go home.

The event came following the continuous rains brought about by the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area in Mindanao region. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)