Maco landslide death toll climbs to 85

THE number of bodies retrieved from the massive landslide that hit Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro has increased to 85, the local government said Thursday, February 15, 2024.

In a statement, the Municipality of Maco said 38 more individuals are still missing due to the landslide while 32 were injured.

The landslide, which was triggered by the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area, occurred on the evening of February 6, 2024 in Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco, which houses the garage of a mining company.

Rescuers ended the search and rescue operations on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, and shifted to search and retrieval. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)