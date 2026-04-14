Madriaga accuses Dutertes of having plans to unseat Marcos

RAMIL Madriaga accused the Dutertes of plotting schemes to unseat President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In his supplemental affidavit submitted to the House Committee on Justice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Madriaga, who claimed to have served as Sara’s former aide and “bagman,” outlined what he described as a “term-sharing” arrangement between the Dutertes and Marcoses and subsequent destabilization efforts tied to the 2022 national elections.

He said that in mid-2021, Marcos and her sister, Senator Imee Marcos, met with former President Rodrigo Duterte where they discussed a possible alliance for the 2022 national polls.

He said Marcos secured Duterte’s support for a tandem with his daughter with a condition that he will step down from Malacañang in 2025 to give way to Sara’s presidency.

Madriaga claimed that shortly after Sara took office as vice president, discussions on ensuring that Marcos would serve less than four years, thereby preserving Sara’s eligibility to run for president in 2028, were held involving retired generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“I remember that one of the plans considered was to sabotage BBM's administration by using some of BBM's own men (either recommended by PRRD for appointment or allied with the Dutertes) to reveal supposed corruption issues that will serve as a precursor for an impeachment complaint,” he said.

The most serious allegations involve discussions of “extraordinary measures” should Marcos Jr. refuse to step down voluntarily, such as mass resignation of government officials, civil disobedience campaigns, armed actions targeting Malacañang Palace, and even assassination plots against key officials to incite unrest.

“It was also considered by PRRD to arrange assassinations or armed hits of several government officials in order to cause massive civil unrest. The resulting civil unrest will be used as a basis to organize a group of military officers to stage a coup,” Madriaga added.

Madriaga said he was tasked with recruiting various groups, including civil organizations, school clubs, fraternities, and even criminal syndicates, to support broader destabilization efforts.

Madriaga said he was introduced to FPRRD in 2016 by former congressman Roilo Golez to whom he worked as a political officer specializing in intelligence gathering and sabotage operations.

When FPRRD was elected as president, he said he was appointed as a counter-intelligence agent with a salary of P100,000 to P150,000.

He said his salary is being handed to him by a former police officer in Davao City.

“As part of my duties, PRRD specifically instructed me to monitor, operate, and sabotage former senator Sonny Trillanes. However, PRRD was apprehensive in ordering the assassination of Senator Trillanes because of the latter’s support and contacts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Madriaga.

He said in 2018, Duterte introduced him to her daughter Sara and asked for his assistance for the upcoming local polls.

“Since then, I have frequently met and discussed with Sara regarding various matters. However, she gave me strict instructions that all conversations should be done, as much as possible, by call, and minimize text messages,” said Madriaga.

“Furthermore, PRRD also asked me to profile individuals associated with Sara because she is his favorite among his children. PRRD wanted Sara in politics instead of Paolo Duterte and Sebastian Duterte who he characterized as ‘baliw’ and ‘bading,’ respectively,” he added.

Madriaga said FPRRD even gave him P25 million to buy Sara high-end motorcycles for use in Metro Manila, as well as ordinary motorcycles for the use of those who will take part in her 2022 campaign.

He said he helped establish and register a non-profit organization called Initiative for Social Justice, Innovation and Progress or Isip Pilipinas Inc. to support Sara’s candidacy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)