Madriaga bares dummy accounts, multimillion transactions tied to FPRRD

RAMIL Madriaga, who presented himself as a former aide and “bagman” of Vice President Sara Duterte, said he was used as a conduit for millions of pesos in bank transactions of several people close to former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), including funds intended for “intelligence operations” and laundering.

In a his supplemental affidavit submitted to the House Committee on Justice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during the resumption of the impeachment hearings against the Vice President, Madriaga said that despite earning only between P100,000 and P150,000 for his services, significantly larger sums passed through bank accounts opened under his name by individuals he described as close associates of Duterte.

“I admit that during PRRD's term as President, I served as a dummy for the transfer of large amounts of money. These transfers were made through bank accounts. However, I have never personally opened these accounts or appeared before the said banks to process any application in relation thereto. These were opened by people close to PRRD who informed me that money will be transferred to these accounts for intelligence operations and for laundering,” he said.

Madriaga said he was later instructed to sign blank checks from checkbooks issued under these accounts, with the amounts and payees to be filled in afterward.

According to him, he agreed to the arrangement at the time due to his trust in Duterte and the people around him.

“On some occasions, PRRD would call me to inform me that someone from the aforementioned banks would contact me to confirm a withdrawal or encashment of checks. There were also instances where PRRD would instruct me to personally visit the said banks to pick up the money and bring it to Malacañang or to designated individuals,” said Madriaga.

He recalled being directed by Duterte to collect P100 million each time from a bank located in a mall in Lubao, Pampanga, which he claimed he later delivered to Malacañang.

In another incident, he alleged that two manager’s checks issued under his name -- amounting to P84.2 million and P4.8 million -- were delivered to a supposed safehouse in Eastwood, Quezon City.

Madriaga said he is prepared to execute affidavits and authorize access to bank records to support his claims, including allowing the House Committee on Justice and the courts to examine accounts under his name. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)