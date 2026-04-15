Madriaga: DepEd P125M confidential funds spent in less than 24 hours

RAMIL Madriaga debunked reports that the P125 million confidential funds of the Department of Education (DepEd) under Vice President Sara Duterte were spent within 11 days.

In a supplemental affidavit submitted to the House Committee on Justice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during the resumption of impeachment hearings against Duterte, Madriaga said the funds were disposed of in less than 24 hours.

“A few years later, I read from several media reports that the One Hundred Twenty-Five Million Pesos (PhP125,000,000.00) OVP confidential funds in 2022 were reportedly utilized in just eleven (11) days. This is wrong because I personally disposed the money in less than twenty-four (24) hours,” Madriaga said.

Madriaga, a former aide of Duterte, said the then DepEd secretary called him on the morning of December 20, 2022.

He said she instructed him to coordinate with Colonel Dennis Nolasco of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) for the delivery of funds in Laguna and Quezon City, including the Office of the Ombudsman.

He said he met with Nolasco at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City later that afternoon. They waited for Colonel Raymund Dante Lachica, VPSPG head, and then OVP Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta who handed over four large bags containing money.

He said each bag, according to Nolasco, contained P30 million to P35 million.

Madriaga said one bag was delivered to San Pablo, Laguna, while another went to a restaurant in Quezon City.

“We arrived at Nommu Basho (Tomas Morato, Quezon City) around 12:00 midnight. I went inside the establishment with Arman who was carrying the second bag. Immediately saw Atty. Munsayac who was, at the time, in the middle of the place together with a woman and several men. When he saw me, he stood up and signaled for us to go upstairs. We then proceeded to the stairs leading to the 2nd floor,” Madriaga said.

“Arman walked ahead of me while I followed him. Before I got to the 2nd Floor, I saw a man who came out of a room and received the bag from Arman. After that, we proceeded to exit the premises and as I was passing near the table of Atty. Munsayac, I looked at him and he nodded,” he added.

He was referring to former vice presidential spokesperson Reynold Munsayac.

Madriaga said the two other bags were delivered to the Office of the Ombudsman parking lot the next day.

“Previously and upon direct instructions of PRRD or Sara, I have also delivered money to Ombudsman Samuel Martires or Attorney Ryan which I usually placed inside an open trunk of a designated car,” Madriaga said.

"When we arrived [at the Ombudsman], the guard gave a signal directing us to park in a specific area in the Ombudsman parking lot. We proceeded to the specific area and parked the Red Mazda Sedan where the remaining two bags of money were placed,” he said.

Madriaga broke into tears while reading this part of his affidavit.

Asked why he was emotional, he responded “malungkot lang po (I’m just really sad).”

Duterte faces an impeachment complaint filed by civil society groups, clergy, and lawyers. They accused her of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution, and misuse of public funds regarding alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the OVP and DepEd.

The complaints also cited threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a television interview, Salvador Panelo Jr., legal counsel for Duterte, said the claims made by Madriaga have no factual basis.

In the affidavit, Madriaga also linked Manases Carpio, husband of the vice president, to a 2018 shipment of magnetic lifters that contained billions worth of illegal drugs.

He said he served as a dummy for financial transactions of people close to former President Rodrigo Duterte since 2016.

Madriaga said the Dutertes planned schemes to unseat President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and said the families had a term-sharing arrangement ahead of the 2022 national polls.

He said Pharmally Pharmaceuticals and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang funded the 2022 campaign of Duterte.

“Considering the source, which is Ramil Madriaga, tingin po natin kasinungalingan lahat 'yan,” Panelo said.

“Kasi wala naman po talaga siyang involvement at all doon sa confidential funds or kahit anuman in any capacity. Hindi naman siya nagsilbi bilang trabahante ni VP Sara,” he said.

(Because he really had no involvement at all in the confidential funds or anything else in any capacity. He did not serve as an employee of VP Sara.)

Madriaga attached campaign photos, group Zoom meetings, and a birthday greeting video to his affidavit. He also signed a bank waiver for accounts linked to him.

Duterte has repeatedly denied close ties with Madriaga, who remains detained for kidnapping for ransom cases. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)