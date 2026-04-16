Madriaga names contracted hitmen

RAMIL Madriaga, the alleged former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte, has named several “contracted hitmen,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thursday, April 16, 2026.

“It was an option from the very start. In fact, may mga na-name na siya na contracted hitmen. I think it will come out in the future testimonies, lalabas pa,” Remulla said in a radio interview.

In his supplemental affidavit submitted to the House Committee on Justice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during the resumption of the impeachment hearings against the Vice President, Madriaga said the Dutertes had discussed “extraordinary measures” should President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. refuse to step down and abide by their term-sharing arrangement ahead of the 2022 polls.

He said it involved assassination plots against key officials, including Marcos Jr., to incite unrest.

Malacañang said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is mandated to take cognizance of the investigation on the matter.

“There is always a credible threat against the President. It will never disappear, whether it comes from that camp or any other camp. The President is the most protected person in the Philippines precisely because of the nature of his job,” Remulla said when asked if there is currently a credible threat against Marcos.

The Office of the Vice President earlier tagged Madriaga’s claims as “baseless” and “pure fiction.”