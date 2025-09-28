Magalong resigns as ICC adviser

BAGUIO City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has resigned as special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

“The Palace's pronouncements concerning my designation, which run contrary to the terms of my appointment, have undermined the role and mandate entrusted to me. Combined with circumstances that already cast doubt on the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, it has become clear that my continued service is no longer tenable,” Magalong said in his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Let it also be stated that I have not neglected, nor will I ever neglect, my primary responsibility to the people of Baguio, whose welfare and interests remain at the core of my public service,” he added.

On Friday, September 26, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos has instructed a legal team to study if Magalong’s designation was proper as he wanted to avoid conflict of interest.

In a separate statement, Magalong said stepping down from his appointment was not an easy choice, “but one I believe is necessary.”

He maintained that there was no conflict of interest between his post in the ICI and his position as the mayor of Baguio City.

“My work as mayor of Baguio and my service with the ICI have always been guided by one principle: the highest standards of integrity in public service. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the independence of the Commission. Independence is the bedrock of accountability, and without it, our credibility is compromised,” said Magalong.

“I refuse to allow these doubts to weaken the ICI and its mandate. That is why I have chosen to step aside, not to abandon the fight, but to protect the very integrity of the fight,” he added.

Magalong said despite his resignation, he will continue his crusade against corruption.

“To me fellow Filipinos: I ask for your vigilance, your courage, and your sense of nationalism. We cannot allow corruption to define our future. We must stand together for transparency, accountability, and good governance for our country, and for the future generations of Filipinos,” he said.

“Remember this: this will be a long fight, and we must be prepared to play the long game. The forces of corruption are deeply entrenched, but so too is the Filipino spirit of resilience and courage. Change will not happen overnight. As long as we remain vigilant, as long as we continue to resist, and as long as we keep faith in our country, then we will prevail,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)