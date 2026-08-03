Magna Carta for BHWs gets unanimous approval in Senate

MANILA – The Senate on Monday unanimously approved a bill granting stronger protection, standardized benefits and professional development opportunities to barangay health workers (BHWs) nationwide.

Senate Bill No. 1905 under Committee Report No. 35, or the proposed “Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers,” received 20 affirmative votes, with no negative vote or abstention.

The measure formally recognizes BHWs as vital primary healthcare frontliners and establishes uniform standards for their registration, certification, training, benefits and protection.

“Today, we take another important step toward giving our barangay health workers the recognition, protection and support they have long deserved,” Senator JV Ejercito, an author and co-sponsor of the measure, said.

Ejercito said many BHWs continue to serve despite low honoraria, insufficient support and, in some cases, having to spend their own money to bring medical assistance to residents.

Under the bill, registered and certified volunteer BHWs would receive a monthly monetary benefit of at least PHP3,000, along with transportation assistance, hazard allowance and an annual cash gift.

They would also be entitled to a one-time loyalty incentive of at least PHP10,000 after rendering at least 15 years of continuous and satisfactory service.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, a co-author of the bill, said the measure would protect BHWs from losing their positions because of changes in local leadership or political considerations.

“Hindi puwedeng naka-depende kay barangay chairman o sa political loyalty ang trabaho ng isang health worker (A health worker’s job must not depend on the barangay chairperson or political loyalty),” Tulfo said.

He said strengthening BHWs would make healthcare more accessible because they bring basic services directly to communities.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, the measure’s principal sponsor and one of its 14 authors, said the bill would provide safeguards against arbitrary removal and open clearer pathways to education, scholarships, civil service eligibility and local government plantilla positions.

“The fact that they are volunteers does not mean their work, time and sacrifices should be free,” she said.

The bill also provides government-designed insurance coverage, free legal assistance for cases arising from official duties and access to psychosocial and mental health services, subject to available government resources.

It would establish continuing education and certification programs, as well as a national information system containing updated records on BHWs’ qualifications, assignments, training and benefits.

Certified BHWs with at least five years of continuous and satisfactory service may qualify for subprofessional civil service eligibility, subject to Civil Service Commission rules.

Hontiveros said the proposed BHW Deployment Subsidy would help low-income municipalities comply with the mandated benefits instead of leaving financially challenged local governments to shoulder the cost alone.

Senator Francis Pangilinan said the country’s estimated 250,000 BHWs serve as the bridge between government health programs and families, particularly during outbreaks, vaccination drives and other emergencies.

“If we are serious about universal healthcare, we must also be serious about caring for the people who carry it out every day at the grassroots,” Pangilinan said.

Senator Joel Villanueva described BHWs as the “quiet heroes” of the healthcare system who assist pregnant women, support childhood immunization and deliver basic services even in remote communities.

He said investing in their training, protection and welfare would also strengthen the foundation of the Universal Health Care program. (PNA)