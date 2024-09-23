Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers signed into law

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Monday, September 23, 2024, the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, which is among his administration’s priority measures.

Marcos enacted the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers or Republic Act 12021 during a ceremony in Malacañang.

The measure, which was certified as urgent by Marcos in September last year, ensures the protection of Filipino seafarer’s rights and welfare, which include the right to just terms and conditions of work, right to self-organization and to collective bargaining, right to educational advancement and training at reasonable and affordable costs, right to information, the right to information of a seafarer's family or next of kin, and the right against discrimination.

It also reiterates the government’s commitment to address recurring deficiencies in the domestic laws pertaining to the training and accreditation of thousands of Filipino seafarers that endanger their employment in the European market in particular, and the global maritime arena, in general.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development listed the Philippines as among the top source of seafarers in the world in 2021.

From 2016 to 2021, Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) said 400,000 Filipino seafarers were deployed overseas on average.

The European Maritime Safety Agency (Emsa) earlier flagged the country for not aligning with international maritime safety standards and marine education, particularly with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW), putting thousands of seafarers’ jobs at risk.

Among the deficiencies noted by the EU on the country’s maritime and seafaring sector are on monitoring, supervision and evaluation of manning training and assessment; examination and assessment of competence, programs and course design and approval; availability and use of training facilities and simulators; onboard training and issue revalidation; and recognition of certification endorsements.

Senate President Chiz Escudero lauded the signing of the law after “over a decade of waiting.”

He recognized that Filipino seafarers are an indispensable part of the operations of the international maritime industry, as they represent a quarter of all the officers and crew on board the world's ships.

“Mahigit kumulang kalahating milyon na Pilipinong manlalayag ang makikinabang sa batas na ito. Sinisiguro ng batas na ito na walang mapapabayaan na manlalayag na Pilipino kapag may mangyari sa kanila habang ginagampanan nila ang kanilang mga tungkulin, legal man o medical,” said Escudero.

(About half a million Filipino sailors will benefit from this law. This law ensures that no Filipino seafarer will be left behind if something happens to them while they are performing their duties, whether legal or medical.)

“They keep the world's fleet of ships afloat. It is only proper that they are accorded all the rights and protection under the law,” he added.

Escudero said the law also provides seafarers the right to safe passage and safe travel, consultation, free legal representation, immediate medical attention, access to communication, record of employment or certificate of employment, and fair treatment in the event of a maritime accident.

It also enumerates the duties of a seafarer, such as complying with and observing the terms and conditions of the employment contract and being diligent in the performance of duties relating to the ship.

The measure also seeks to prevent exploitation of seafarers with the provision mandating that only duly licensed manning agencies shall be allowed to operate and engage in the recruitment and placement of seafarers, following existing laws, rules and regulations.

It will also require a standard employment contract between the shipowner and the overseas seafarer in writing and shall include information such as the duration of contract, maximum hours of work and minimum hours of rest, benefits, compensation and benefits for occupational injury, illness or death, and separation and retirement pay. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)