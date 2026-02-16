Magnitude 5 quake jolts parts of Northern Luzon

VIGAN CITY – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Northern Luzon at 9:36 a.m. Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it traced the quake’s epicenter 49 kilometers southwest of San Esteban in Ilocos Sur.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

While expecting no damage, Phivolcs advises the public to take extra precautions as aftershocks are expected.

Vigan City felt the tremor at Intensity III, Intensity II in Candon City, Santol, La Union.

Intensity 1 was felt in Bontoc, Mountain Province, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, and Aringay, La Union. (PNA)