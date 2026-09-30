Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

A MAGNITUDE 5.0 earthquake shook Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tectonic earthquake occurred at around 9:34 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southwest of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

Phivolcs recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV – Mamburao and Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III – Abra de Ilog and Looc, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – San Jose, Magsaysay and Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro; Victoria and Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro

Classes at all levels in Mamburao were cancelled following the earthquake.

Assessment of affected buildings is ongoing./ TPM