Magnitude 5.1 aftershock hits Bogo, Cebu

MANILA – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Bogo City, Cebu early Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 18 km. northeast of Bogo City at 5:39 a.m.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was 10 km. deep, is an aftershock of the magnitude 6.9 offshore Cebu earthquake last Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, intensity IV was felt in Bogo City, Cebu; Villaba, Tabango, and San Isidro, Leyte.

Intensity III was reported in Tabuelan, Cebu; Calubian and Palompon, Leyte, while intensity II was felt in Argao, Cebu.

Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV - Villaba, Leyte

Intensity III - Cebu City; Hilongos, Leyte; Ormoc City

Intensity II - Kawayan, Biliran; Talibon, Bohol; Danao, Asturias, Lapu-lapu City, and Talisay, Cebu; Abuyog, and Leyte, Leyte; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity I - Culaba, Biliran; Argao and San Francisco, Cebu; Alangalang, Leyte; Monreal, Masbate; Bago City, Negros Occidental; Rosario, Northern Samar; Hinundayan, and Sogod, Southern Leyte; Roxas City and Tapaz, Capiz

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the magnitude 5.1 earthquake. (PNA)