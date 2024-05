A MAGNITUDE 6.0 earthquake rocked Dulag, Leyte, at 6:16 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Instrumental intensities were felt in Abuyog, Mahaplag, and Burauen, Leyte.

Reports of tremors were also felt in some parts of Cebu around 6:20 p.m. (CLC/SunStar Philippines)