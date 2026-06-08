Magnitude 7.8 quake jolts Sarangani, shakes large parts of Mindanao

A POWERFUL magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, June 8, 2026, one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the southern Philippines in recent years.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. and was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, sending strong tremors across large parts of Mindanao and prompting authorities to assess possible damage in affected areas.

Phivolcs reported that the strongest felt intensity was Intensity 7 in General Santos City, indicating a very destructive level of ground shaking capable of causing damage to structures, particularly those that are poorly built.

Other areas that experienced significant shaking included Palimbang and Senator Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat, which registered Intensity 6.

Intensity 5 was reported in several areas, including Davao City, Kidapawan City, Carmen, Cotabato, and municipalities in Sultan Kudarat and Zamboanga del Norte.

Moderate shaking was also felt across parts of Davao Oriental, Zamboanga Sibugay, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Instrumental measurements showed even stronger ground motion near the epicenter.

Phivolcs recorded Instrumental Intensity 8 in Malapatan, Sarangani, while Koronadal City, South Cotabato, and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental registered Instrumental Intensity 7. General Santos City and T'boli, South Cotabato, posted Intensity 6 in instrumental readings.

Several municipalities in Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Davao del Sur, and Davao City recorded Instrument Intensity 5, reflecting strong shaking capable of causing alarm among residents and minor to moderate structural damage.

The earthquake was felt across a wide area of Mindanao, extending as far as Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro City, Malaybalay City, and parts of the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Phivolcs data also showed residents in portions of Leyte and Southern Leyte experienced weak but noticeable shaking.

As of Monday morning, June 8, authorities were still gathering reports on potential casualties, structural damage, and disruptions to infrastructure and utilities in affected communities.

Local disaster risk reduction and management offices have begun inspections of public buildings, roads, bridges, and other critical facilities, particularly in areas closest to the epicenter.

Phivolcs also issued a tsunami warning over the coastal areas in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

Residents in coastal and earthquake-affected communities were advised to remain alert for possible aftershocks and to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency responders. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)