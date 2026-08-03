Magnolia blasts Ginebra; ROS notches 4th straight win

MANILA – Magnolia turned what was expected to be a close fight into a statement rout, pulling off an 88-73 victory over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup Group B eliminations at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday.

Knowing the Gin Kings would make them bleed for every point, Magnolia coach LA Tenorio told his Hotshots to return the favor: Make Ginebra work for everything.

After a tight 25-24 opening quarter, the Hotshots dominated the second, anchored on a Zavier Lucero barrage to build a 53-43 halftime lead they would never relinquish. The lead ballooned to as many as 20 in the second half.

After an alarming 1-3 start to the conference, Magnolia caught up with its rival at 2-3, but is still chasing pacesetters Phoenix (4-1) and first-game winner Rain Or Shine (4-2).

Tenorio, a longtime Ginebra floor general, is now 2-1 against his former ballclub since taking over the Magnolia bench.

Lucero, who poured in 22 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, got plenty of help from import KJ Buffen, who muscled his way to 23 points, and veteran Ian Sangalang who added 16.

The usually explosive Ginebra offense was held to 73 points -- its lowest output in the conference. Stephen Holt led the Gin Kings with 17 points, while import Lewis Grigsby was held to just 15.

In the first game, Rain Or Shine beat Meralco in its own defensive game, 85-83, for its fourth straight win.

Import Aaron Fuller made up for an otherwise error-filled game by notching eight of his game-high 25 points in the fourth period, which he capped with a layup for the go-ahead basket, still 38 ticks left.

The Bolts had the chance to send the game into overtime when Adrian Nocum committed a penalty foul on Bong Quinto, just 2.5 seconds left. But Quinto muffed his first charity and intentionally missed his second with the hope his team would snare the offensive board.

Instead, Fuller hauled down his 13th rebound, sealing the Elasto Painters’ victory.

“Ito siguro ang isa sa pinakamasamang laro namin (It was one of our worst games), but we found ways in the endgame to carve out a win,” coach Yeng Guiao said after the match that saw his side make only five tries from beyond both arcs and miss 14 free throws.

Rain Or Shine, however, clamped up on defense the most in the fourth period, where it forced Meralco to 3-of-19 field shooting and to commit eight of its total 15 turnovers.

“So it’s not really a nice game to watch: Low scoring, maraming mga (lots of) messy plays,” Guiao said, although still thankful that they limited the Bolts to 36 percent from the field.

The loss was Meralco’s third straight, dropping it to 2-4.

The Bolts played minus the injured CJ Cansino and Raymond Almazan, as well as Jason Brickman, who was key in their 122-114 win over the E-Painters the first time they met July 18.

Chris Newsome notched 16 points, Antonio Hester 15 points and 13 boards, Javee Mocon had his own double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Cliff Hodge also tallied 14 points.

The scores:

First Game

RAIN OR SHINE 85 – Fuller 25, Cuajao 12, Vlarito 11, Tiongson 11, Asistio 7, Nocum 6, Manytay 5, Villegas 5, Malonso 2, Caracut 1,

MERALCO 83 – Newsome 16, Hester 15, Hodge 14, Mocon 14, Black 7, Quinto 6, Maliksi 6, Banchero 2, Rios 2, Bates 1.

Quarters: 25-18; 48-47; 68-75; 85-83

Second Game

MAGNOLIA 88 – Lucero 24, Buffen 23, Sangalang 16, Lastimosa 5, Koon 5, Alfaro 4, Barroca 4, Andrada 3, Dela Rosa 2, Gomez de Liaño 2, Jopia 0, Lee 0.

GINEBRA 73 – Holt 17, Grigsby 15, Rosario 9, J. Aguilar 7, Abarrientos 6, Abis 6, Cu 5, Gray 4, Pinto 4, Go 0.

Quarters: 25-24; 53-43; 75-57; 88-73 (PBA Media/PNA)